Companies in sprint to ship goods from Mexico before tariffs
by Julie Watson And Cedar Attanasio, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 7, 2019 5:52 pm EDT
TIJUANA, Mexico — Companies are rushing to ship as many goods as possible out of Mexico to get ahead of possible tariffs threatened by President Donald Trump.
They are hurriedly sending cars, appliances and construction materials across the border to beat Monday’s deadline.
Mexican-made tiles are piled up on the pavement next to a warehouse in New Mexico. A furniture factory and a jalapeno exporter are fretting about a huge financial hit next week.
Jerry Pacheco is president of the Border Industrial Association in Santa Teresa, New Mexico. He says supply chain managers are working as fast as they can.
Trump says he will impose 5% tariffs on all goods imported from Mexico unless the country does more to stop the flow of migrants into the U.S.
