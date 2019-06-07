Citizen sleuth prompts cleanup in canal that supplies N.L. town's water

DEER LAKE, N.L. — Dozens of aging metal barrels are being pulled out of a canal that supplies drinking water to a Newfoundland town thanks to the efforts of a concerned citizen who first brought the issue to light.

Deer Lake resident Richard Dewey used a GoPro camera in late 2016 to record video footage of the sunken waste.

His efforts spurred the cleanup after years of speculation about debris at the bottom of the Humber Canal and possible related health risks.

This week, about 55 barrels are being pulled from a 30-metre stretch of the canal in a cleanup effort by Kruger Inc., which owns nearby Corner Brook Pulp and Paper and Deer Lake Power.

General manager Darren Pelley said the company expects to remove the last barrel today. It’s unknown how long the barrels have been in the canal and what their contents are, but Pelley said a scientific analysis of their contents will be made public.

Pelley said two sunken barges known to be at the bottom of the canal are staying put because tests suggested removing them would lift sediment and pose a greater risk to the water supply.

