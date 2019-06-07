Asphalt truck crash closes large part of QEW at the Burlington Skyway

Three left lanes of the QEW are closed in both directions near the Burlington Skyway after an asphalt truck crashed into a light standard.

OPP said the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle near Eastport Drive. The truck rode along the rails, shearing the fuel tank and causing it to leak onto the road.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the light standard is hanging precariously over the lanes of the highway.

“Right now the truck itself is on the Niagara-bound side but both sides are affected because of that light standard that’s hanging low,” he explained.

“Once they get that light standard cleaned up we’ll be able to reopen the Toronto-bound side.”

Police said the driver suffered only minor injuries.

The crash has caused massive delays in both directions.

Fire crews, paramedics and rescue recovery teams are on scene.

There has been no word on how long the section of highway will be closed.