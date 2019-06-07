Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Alaska peninsula hospitality businesses oppose bed tax plan
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 7, 2019 12:17 am EDT
KENAI, Alaska — Members of the Alaska hospitality industry have spoken out against a proposed bed tax.
The Peninsula Clarion reported Wednesday that hospitality property operators on the Kenai Peninsula spoke against the plan at a Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly meeting Tuesday.
Officials in the borough south of Anchorage say the 12% bed tax introduced at a May 7 assembly meeting would exempt temporary lodgings including motels, hotels and bed and breakfast businesses from the general sales tax rate.
Officials say the tax was proposed to close budget shortfalls and would generate more than $1 million in additional revenue in fiscal year 2020 and more than $4 million in the next two fiscal years.
Operators say the ordinance unfairly targets an industry already exempt from the general sales tax.
