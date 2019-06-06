Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man accused of swimming naked in Toronto shark tank to appear in court
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 6, 2019 9:34 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 6, 2019 at 9:45 am EDT
The naked man who jumped into the shark tank at Ripley's Aquarium in Toronto on Oct. 12, 2018. Screenshot courtesy: Instagram/@karlzway and HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service
Summary
David Weaver allegedly took off his clothes, hopped a security barrier and jumped into the "dangerous lagoon."
Provincial police arrested him near Thunder Bay during a vehicle stop.
A British Columbia man accused of skinny dipping with the sharks at Ripley’s Aquarium in Toronto is due in court Thursday.
David Weaver allegedly took off his clothes, hopped a security barrier and jumped into the “dangerous lagoon” of the aquarium last October.
Police alleged Weaver had assaulted and seriously injured a man two hours earlier that night outside Medieval Times, a dinner and show attraction.
He’s charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm, mischief under $5,000 and mischief interfering with property.
Provincial police arrested Weaver four days later near Thunder Bay during a vehicle stop.
