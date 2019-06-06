Man accused of swimming naked in Toronto shark tank to appear in court

Provincial police arrested him near Thunder Bay during a vehicle stop.

A British Columbia man accused of skinny dipping with the sharks at Ripley’s Aquarium in Toronto is due in court Thursday.

David Weaver allegedly took off his clothes, hopped a security barrier and jumped into the “dangerous lagoon” of the aquarium last October.

Police alleged Weaver had assaulted and seriously injured a man two hours earlier that night outside Medieval Times, a dinner and show attraction.

He’s charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm, mischief under $5,000 and mischief interfering with property.

Provincial police arrested Weaver four days later near Thunder Bay during a vehicle stop.