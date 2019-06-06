Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Thai prime minister has little to say about staying in power
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 6, 2019 6:13 am EDT
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha smiles as he talks to reporters before meeting at government house in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, June 6, 2019. Thailand's Parliament elected 2014 coup leader Prayuth Chan-ocha as prime minister in a vote Wednesday that helps ensure the military's sustained dominance of politics since the country became a constitutional monarchy nearly nine decades ago. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
BANGKOK — Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha isn’t feeling chatty about being elected to stay on as premier.
Prayuth stayed out of the spotlight Thursday, a day after he skipped a Parliament session in which lawmakers, including hundreds he helped appoint, voted to keep him in the job he has held since staging a military coup in 2014.
He delivered little more than a brief thanks through a spokesman and on his Facebook page, also promising to carry out his duties to the best of his ability.
His election was not a surprise given that he and his junta spent the past five years reworking the country’s political system to make sure he remained in power.
Prayuth’s opponents charge the new system is merely a continuation of military rule in another form.
