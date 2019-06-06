Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Thai court sentences ex-PM to prison over lottery program
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 6, 2019 9:29 am EDT
FILE - In this Friday, March 22, 2019 file photo, Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra welcomes his guests for the wedding of his youngest daughter Paetongtarn "Ing" Shinawatra at a hotel in Hong Kong. A court in Thailand has on Thursday, June 6, 2019 sentenced former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra in absentia to two years in prison over his handling of a state lottery program he initiated while in office more than a decade ago. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
BANGKOK — A Thai court has sentenced former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra to two years in prison over his handling of a state lottery program he initiated while in office more than a decade ago.
His conviction Thursday by a branch of Supreme Court was for malfeasance, for carrying out a policy judged to be in violation of the law or official regulations.
Thaksin was ousted by a military coup in 2006 and has been absent from Thailand since 2008, when he fled to avoid serving a two-year prison term on a conflict of interest conviction.
He was sentenced in April to three years’ imprisonment for ordering Thailand’s Export-Import Bank to make a loan to Myanmar which was used to pay a satellite communications company then controlled by him and his family.