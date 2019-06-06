Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Standoff under way with gunman near burning LA-area home
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 6, 2019 9:49 pm EDT
SAN GABRIEL, Calif. — Authorities have a surrounded a burning Los Angeles-area home where a gunman earlier fired at police.
Nobody has been hurt but the hours-long standoff continues in San Gabriel. Nearby Interstate 10 freeway has been shut down, jamming traffic for miles.
KABC-TV says the situation began Thursday afternoon with a report of a family dispute involving a man with a gun.
Authorities say the man exchanged gunfire with police and holed up inside one of several homes on the junk-filled property.
The house caught fire but because of the gunman, 30 firefighters can’t make a full-on attack.
At various times, the shirtless man, who has two handguns, jumped from the home, threw fireworks from a guest house, hid in a boat and truck and returned to the guest house.
The Associated Press
