R. Kelly to be arraigned on 11 new sex-assault charges
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 6, 2019 8:20 am EDT
CHICAGO — Singer R. Kelly is expected to plead not guilty to 11 new sex-related felonies at his Cook County arraignment.
Thursday’s hearing in Chicago comes a week after prosecutors announced the new counts, including four aggravated criminal sexual assault ones. Each carries a maximum prison term of 30 years.
Kelly pleaded not guilty in February to 10 related counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving three girls and one woman over roughly 10 years starting in the late 1990s.
The judge could revoke his bond and order him jailed pending trial. But legal experts say that’s highly unlikely.
Kelly’s lawyer, Steve Greenberg, has said the accuser in the new charges is one of the four accusers in the February charges. Even with more charges, he has said Kelly still expects to prevail at trial.
The Associated Press
