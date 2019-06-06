Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Prosecutor: More sex abuse victims in Mexican church likely
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 6, 2019 3:39 pm EDT
ADDS FIRST NAME - People pray outside the "La Luz Del Mundo" or Light of the World church after they learned their church's leader NaasÃ³n JoaquÃn GarcÃa was arrested in the U.S., in Guadalajara, Mexico, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. California authorities have charged Garcia, the self-proclaimed apostle of the Mexico-based church that claims over 1 million followers, with child rape, human trafficking and producing child pornography in Southern California. (AP Photo/Refugio Ruiz)
LOS ANGELES — California’s top prosecutor is urging any other victims of child sex abuse to come forward after the leader of Mexico-based megachurch La Luz del Mundo and several followers were charged.
Attorney General Xavier Becerra said at a press conference Thursday that it’s hard to believe there were just the four victims cited in a felony complaint.
Church leader Naasón Joaquín García and two co-defendants were arrested in California this week and a fourth remains at large.
A church spokesman has denounced the charges and says Joaquín García remains the spiritual leader of La Luz del Mundo, which claims more than 5 million members worldwide.
Becerra says Joaquín García’s bail was set at $50 million because of fears he could raise money from followers and flee.