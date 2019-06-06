Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police: Body found in home confirmed to be Mouseketeer
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 6, 2019 8:10 pm EDT
MEDFORD, Ore. — Police have confirmed that a body found in April at an Oregon home is that of missing man Dennis Day, who was an original member of Disney’s “The Mickey Mouse Club.”
Oregon State Police said Thursday that the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s office identified the body although they were unable to use dental records or DNA because of the condition of the remains.
Dennis Day was reported missing in July by his husband, Ernie Caswell, who suffers from memory loss and was in the hospital when he made the report.
Day’s body was found in his Phoenix, Oregon, home in early April.
Day was born in 1942. When he was 10, he was among the first group of children hired for the Disney show.
Day and Caswell moved to Oregon in the 1980s.
The Associated Press
