Players named in case against Aryan Brotherhood

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Major players named Thursday in federal racketeering, conspiracy and other charges involving the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang:

— Daniel “Danny” Troxell, 66, a convicted killer who spent more than 20 years in solitary confinement. Authorities say he is one of the gang’s three top leaders.

— Ronald “Renegade” Yandell, 56, alleged to be another top leader. Authorities say he organized gang hits and drug-trafficking.

— William Sylvester, 51, Yandell’s cellmate. He’s accused of committing one of the five killings outlined in the charges to prove his loyalty to the gang.

— Kevin Macnamara, 39, accused of using his status as a lawyer to smuggle contraband concealed in his wheelchair to Sylvester.

— Kristen Demar, 44, accused of posing as Macnamara’s paralegal. Prosecutors say her husband is an imprisoned gang member.

— Justin Petty, 37, charged with sending gang members at two prisons drugs and other items, including mini-hacksaw blades and drill bits vacuum-sealed in fudge brownie and other snack food packages.

