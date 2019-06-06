Ontario politicians to take a nearly five month summer break

MPPs are set to take an extra long summer break, with politicians not returning until after the federal election.

The Progressive Conservative government is planning to move a motion today to adjourn until Oct. 28. It’s the longest break for the legislature in almost 25 years.

Normally, the legislature rises in early June and resumes shortly after Labour Day.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says either Premier Doug Ford wants to campaign for Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer or Scheer has told ford to “go hide under a rock.”

“One of the things for sure that won’t be happening is we won’t be doing the business of Ontarians here in the legislature, which is Mr. Ford’s job,” said Horwath.

The NDP’s Taras Natyshak says Premier Ford has “Lit unprecedented number of political dumpster fires” asks why the premiere is adjourning the legislature for five months. Ford kicks the question to the Government house leader. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/zMPrXdbkVX — Richard Southern (@richard680news) June 6, 2019

The government says that since its election one year ago, it has moved at an unprecedented pace, passing 18 bills, with two more set to pass today including one to cancel the the Ontario government’s contract with the Beer Store.

Interim Liberal leader John Fraser says Ford’s priorities are out of whack.

“He can promote tailgating and mixed martial arts fighting in the fall economic statement and at the same time increase class sizes in the budget,” said Fraser. “He thinks being able to drink in the park at 9 a.m. is important but has no plan for climate change.”

Government House Leader Todd Smith says politicians will work hard in the summer on policies that will be introduced in the fall.