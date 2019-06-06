Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Oh, Canada: Saskatchewan singer proud despite flak over anthem at NBA final
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 6, 2019 2:32 pm EDT
Tenille Arts performs the national anthem of Canada before Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 5, 2019. A Saskatchewan-born country singer says she has no regrets about putting her own spin on O'Canada before Game 3 of the NBA finals between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors Wednesday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Tony Avelar
A Saskatchewan-born country singer says she has no regrets about putting her own spin on O Canada before Game 3 of the NBA finals last night.
Tenille Arts says she heard from a lot of people who loved her rendition of the national anthem.
The 25-year-old who is originally from Weyburn admits there were negative online comments about some flourishes she added to the melody.
She says her goal as a Canadian was to sing the anthem with pride, and that’s exactly what she did.
Arts says she found out a week ago that she would be performing O Canada and that she was nervous and excited.
Members of Metallica performed an instrumental version of U.S. anthem The Star-Spangled Banner.
The Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors 123-109 in Oakland to take a 2-1 lead in the championship series.