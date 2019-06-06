Loading articles...

Motorcyclist critically injured in North York crash

Last Updated Jun 6, 2019 at 9:32 pm EDT

A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a crash with a vehicle in North York on Thursday night.

Police responded to a call for a collision in the Sheppard Avenue and Goddard Street area shortly before 8:30 p.m.

A male motorcyclist was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the other vehicle remained on scene.

Sheppard is closed from Wilmington Avenue to Bryant Street for the investigation.

