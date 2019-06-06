Loading articles...

Person in life-threatening condition after Mississauga shooting

Last Updated Jun 6, 2019 at 12:54 am EDT

Peel police cruiser logo. TWITTER/@PeelPoliceMedia

A person is in the hospital in life-threatening condition following a shooting in Mississauga, Peel Regional Police said Wednesday.

Police said the call came in at around 11:24 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area of Britannia Road and Douguy Boulevard area in Mississauga.

More to come

||||
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.