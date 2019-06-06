Bill to cancel Beer Store contract expected to pass today

The finance minister will be making an announcement at 1:15 p.m.

Speaking with OMNI TV, Premier Doug Ford said corner stores need to be able to make more money and that mom-and-pop shops will be saved by sales of alcohol.

“I have friends that come up from the U.S. and Quebec and they want to know why they can’t buy beer at the store,” Ford said.

“It’s a monopoly, that’s why.”

The contract cancellation is not without controversy. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said Ontario’s decision to scrap the 10-year contract to allow alcohol sales in corner stores sends a negative signal to American businesses and investors.

There’s been a similar warning from the Ontario Chamber of Commerce.

The bill to dissolve the deal is expected to pass around noon on Thursday after Question Period.

Finance Minister Vic Fedeli will be making an announcement at 1:15 p.m. at a North York convenience store. The event will be live-streamed on this website.