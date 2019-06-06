Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Bill to cancel Beer Store contract expected to pass today
by Irene Preklet
Posted Jun 6, 2019 9:59 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 6, 2019 at 10:07 am EDT
An image of the new upgraded Beer Store logo. Amber LeBlanc/680News.
The bill to dissolve the deal with the Beer Store is expected to pass around noon on Thursday.
The finance minister will be making an announcement at 1:15 p.m.
The legislation to cancel the the Ontario government’s contract with the Beer Store is expected to pass on Thursday.
Speaking with OMNI TV, Premier Doug Ford said corner stores need to be able to make more money and that mom-and-pop shops will be saved by sales of alcohol.
“I have friends that come up from the U.S. and Quebec and they want to know why they can’t buy beer at the store,” Ford said.
“It’s a monopoly, that’s why.”
The contract cancellation is not without controversy. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said Ontario’s decision to scrap the 10-year contract to allow alcohol sales in corner stores sends a negative signal to American businesses and investors.