In the news today, June 6

Five stories in the news for Thursday, June 6

D-DAY ANNIVERSARY TO BE MARKED ACROSS CANADA

Canadians will mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day in ceremonies across the country today — with the aged veterans who are the last living link to the largest seaborne invasion in history as the venerated guests of honour. On June 6, 1944, an Allied force of 150,000 troops stormed France’s Normandy coast in a momentous turning point in the Second World War. As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other world leaders gather in Normandy, Canadians across the country will turn out for wreath laying ceremonies, lectures and displays, with the main ceremony at Willow Park Armoury in Halifax. One of the earliest events will take place in Toronto, where Mayor John Tory and city councillors will attend a public ceremony beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Old City Hall Cenotaph.

SHOPPERS WON’T PAY MORE FOR GREEN PACKAGING: STUDY

A new study suggests Canadians care about the environmental affect of single-use plastic food packaging, but are averse to paying a premium for alternatives. A survey by researchers from Dalhousie University shows 87.2 per cent of respondents consider the environmental impact of single-use plastic food packaging important. Nearly 94 per cent of respondents felt personally motivated to reduce the amount of plastic that they use because of the environmental impact. However, nearly 90 per cent of respondents believed plastic packaging should be switched to green alternatives — but for no additional costs. The survey sampled 1,014 Canadians online between May 13 and 18.

EDMONTON MAN APPEALS EXTRADITION TO U.S.

An Edmonton man is fighting his extradition to face terrorism charges in the United States. Abdullahi Ahmed Abdullahi, 34, has been charged in the U.S. with conspiring to provide and providing material support to terrorists engaged in violent activities in Syria. He was ordered extradited by Court of Queen’s Bench Justice John Little in May 2018. Three judges with Alberta’s Court of Appeal heard his appeal Wednesday and reserved their decision. Officials in the U.S. allege Abdullahi conspired with Douglas McCain, the first known American who died fighting for the Islamic State, and others in the U.S. and Canada. Abdullahi, known as Phish or Fish, was indicted in California in March 2017 and arrested by Canadian authorities in September 2017.

SET HEALTHY HABITS OVER SCREEN TIME FOR KIDS: DOCTOR

The Canadian Pediatric Society has released new guidelines on screen time for young children and teens. The society recommends parents prioritize healthy habits including nutrition, face-to-face interaction and sleep over all kinds of screens that are gobbling up more of kids’ time. Doctor Michelle Pinto leads the society’s digital health task force and says the guidelines emphasize how and when screens should be used based on age rather than prescriptive time limits, with parents setting an example — like not texting while driving. Pinto says it’s important to set screen-time limits when kids are young and then have ongoing conversations to avoid arguments when they’re teenagers who don’t want to put down their phones when it’s time to go to sleep.

RAPTORS TAKE GAME 3 TO LEAD 2-1 IN NBA FINALS

The Raptors have taken Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif. Toronto defeated the Golden State Warriors 123-109, taking a 2-1 lead in the best of seven series. Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points, and Danny Green had six three-pointers to lead the way. The Raptors’ effort stunned the yellow-clad crowd cheering for the home team, which hadn’t seen a loss at Oracle Arena since round one of the playoffs on April 25th. Game 4 is Friday in Oakland.

ALSO IN THE NEWS:

— Court dates will be set today for the Meng Wanzhou case. The Huawei executive was arrested in Vancouver, which was carried out after an extradition request by the United States.

— Grassy Narrows First Nation Chief Rudy Turtle appears before the House of Commons Indigenous affairs committee.

— Statistics Canada releases international merchandise trade figures for April.

— Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes an announcement today in Toronto about support of visible minority newcomer women.

— The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations addresses a complaint against the Saskatchewan government about sacred historic lands being destroyed to build a road.

