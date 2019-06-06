Loading articles...

Fan who shoved Raptors’ Lowry identified as Warriors investor

Last Updated Jun 6, 2019 at 1:12 pm EDT

Golden State Warriors said the person who shoved Kyle Lowry during Game 3 of the NBA Finals on June 5, 2019, was minority investor Mark Stevens. Photo via Sportsnet.

The Golden State Warriors have confirmed that the person who shoved Kyle Lowry during Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night was minority investor Mark Stevens.

The Warriors said that Stevens, who was ejected from the game as a result of the shove, won’t attend any of the remaining NBA Finals games.

With 10 minutes left in the game, Lowry ran down a loose ball and jumped in the air as it was going out of bounds, not far from where Warriors owner Joe Lacob was sitting. Lowry knocked the ball into a referee and landed in the lap of one male fan who appeared to grab Lowry’s jersey with two hands.

A female who was standing nearby patted the veteran guard on his back. At the same time, a man wearing a blue shirt who was sitting down — now identified as Stevens — extended his left arm and gave Lowry a hard shove in his left shoulder.

Lowry got up and complained to officials, although nothing further happened.

“He had no reason to touch me,” Lowry said after the game. “He had no reason to reach over two seats and then say some vulgar language to me. There’s no place for people like that in our league, and hopefully he never comes back to an NBA game.”

With files from the Associated Press

|
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.