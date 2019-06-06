Fan who shoved Raptors’ Lowry identified as Warriors investor

The Golden State Warriors have confirmed that the person who shoved Kyle Lowry during Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night was minority investor Mark Stevens.

The Warriors said that Stevens, who was ejected from the game as a result of the shove, won’t attend any of the remaining NBA Finals games.

The Warriors have released a statement about last night’s incident involving Warriors investor Mark Stevens shoving Kyle Lowry, which includes an apology from the organization and says the investigation is ongoing: pic.twitter.com/E8OQN3GPOC — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) June 6, 2019

The word I'm getting: Warriors part-owner Mark Stevens, who shoved Kyle Lowry last night, will be making a public apology and providing a donation to Kyle's "Lowry Love Foundation." But, that said, Stevens has yet to reach out to Lowry in the aftermath of the incident. — Arash Madani (@ArashMadani) June 6, 2019

With 10 minutes left in the game, Lowry ran down a loose ball and jumped in the air as it was going out of bounds, not far from where Warriors owner Joe Lacob was sitting. Lowry knocked the ball into a referee and landed in the lap of one male fan who appeared to grab Lowry’s jersey with two hands.

A female who was standing nearby patted the veteran guard on his back. At the same time, a man wearing a blue shirt who was sitting down — now identified as Stevens — extended his left arm and gave Lowry a hard shove in his left shoulder.

Lowry got up and complained to officials, although nothing further happened.

“He had no reason to touch me,” Lowry said after the game. “He had no reason to reach over two seats and then say some vulgar language to me. There’s no place for people like that in our league, and hopefully he never comes back to an NBA game.”

With files from the Associated Press