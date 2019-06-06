Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Elton John's songwriter to unveil new visual art at exhibit
by Jonathan Landrum Jr., The Associated Press
Posted Jun 6, 2019 8:19 am EDT
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Bernie Taupin is known for his behind-the-scenes work with Elton John, but the British songwriter’s visual artistry is stepping into spotlight in an art exhibit.
Taupin’s artwork called the “Bernie Taupin: The Artist, The Raconteur & His Blowtorch” will be unveiled at the Galerie Michael on Friday. The exhibit runs until June 20 and will feature 20 life-size sculptures and artwork made from barbed wire, shattered guitars and various American flags.
Taupin says veterans and family members of service members killed in action donated the flags. The flag artwork includes images of Captain America and Johnny Cash along with chicken wire.
Taupin is credited for co-writing John’s popular songs “Rocket Man” and “Bennie and The Jets.” The songwriter is portrayed in John’s biopic “Rocketman.”
___
Follow AP Entertainment Writer Jonathan Landrum Jr. on Twitter: http://twitter.com/MrLandrum31
Jonathan Landrum Jr., The Associated Press
