Cyprus: US sees regional partnership important to security
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 6, 2019 8:15 am EDT
Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Matthew Palmer arrives at the presidential palace for a meeting with Cyprus' president Nicos Anastasiades in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, June 6, 2019. Cyprus' government spokesman says Washington sees a partnership between Greece, Cyprus and Israel in which the U.S. is taking part as contributing to security and stability in the eastern Mediterranean region. Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou says the U.S. also expects Turkey to refrain from illegal activities in waters were Cyprus has exclusive economic rights. (AP Photo/Philippos Christou)
NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus’ government spokesman says a partnership between Greece, Cyprus and Israel in which the U.S. is participating is seen by Washington as contributing to security and stability in the eastern Mediterranean.
The three countries have forged an energy-based partnership that has steadily grown following the discovery of gas deposits in the east Mediterrenean.
Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou says the U.S. expects Turkey to refrain from illegal actions in waters where Cyprus has exclusive economic rights.
Prodromou was speaking Thursday after talks between the Cypriot president and U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Matthew Palmer.
Cyprus condemns the presence of a Turkish drillship in its exclusive economic zone as a violation of its sovereignty. Turkey, which doesn’t recognize Cyprus as a state, says the drillship is inside its own continental shelf.
The Associated Press
