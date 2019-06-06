Clarification to June 5 story on Ottawa flooding

OTTAWA — The Canadian Press reported June 5 that repairs to some federal infrastructure in Ottawa damaged by this spring’s flooding will be covered by a previous $55-million appropriation for the National Capital Commission partly meant to pay for repairs after previous flooding in 2017.

That money will cover only some of the repairs — to infrastructure such as riverfront paths where work after the last flood had not been completed. For other fixes, the commission says it will have to find money from other budgets or seek additional funding from the federal government.

The Canadian Press