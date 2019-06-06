City garbage collector dies a week after tragic accident

Flags at City Hall and civic centres across the city are flying at half-mast in memory of a city employee who died after getting injured on the job last week.

Curtis Smith was working as a solid waste collector in the area of Yonge Street and York Mills Road last Wednesday afternoon when he was pinned between the back of a garbage truck – which was believed to be reversing at the time – and a tree.

The 27-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries and was placed in a medically induced coma at a trauma centre.

A week after the tragic accident, Smith’s family confirmed he died of his injuries.

“Curtis faught long and hard all week to pull through his traumatic injuries,” his sister wrote in a gofundme page which has been set up to help the family deal with funeral expenses.

Toronto mayor John Tory says an investigation is underway to ensure this type of tragedy doesn’t happen again.

“Our thoughts are with Mr. Smith’s family and his colleagues during this difficult and tragic time,” said Tory. “The safety of our workers is of the utmost importance and this incident will be thoroughly investigated to make sure we are doing everything we can to protect them.”