How did Canada and China end up here? How does it end?
by Claire Brassard
Posted Jun 6, 2019 5:16 am EDT
Flags of Canada and China prior to a meeting of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing. Dec. 5, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Fred Dufour, Pool Photo
In today’s Big Story podcast, the past six months have seen a brutal deterioration the Canada-China relationship. It all began because we did a favour for that other Superpower—the one to the south of us. Now China is using all of its levers—from detention of Canadians to trade and economic pressure—to push the Canadian government to cave. Meanwhile, America is urging Canada to escalate things by banning a Chinese telecom from our 5G networks.
Does Canada have any good options here? How can the federal government ensure the safety of its citizens and trade relationships without backing down in front of the world, most importantly the U.S.? And what should our long-term strategy be, for existing in a world where China is challenging U.S. global supremacy?
GUEST: David Moscrop, political scientist, author of Too Dumb For Democracy