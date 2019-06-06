Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Alaska community seeks funds to move homes away from river
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 6, 2019 12:08 am EDT
AKIAK, Alaska — An Alaska community whose riverbank is quickly eroding is seeking funding to relocate homes.
KYUK-AM reported Monday that money is available, but Akiak officials will have to go through a complicated bureaucratic process to obtain funding to save buildings in danger of falling into the Kuskokwim River.
Akiak, about 40 miles (64 kilometres) northeast of Bethel, lost a 1 mile (1.6 kilometre) stretch of riverbank to erosion in May, with parts of the river moving 75 feet (23 metres) closer to the community.
An official says moving houses and connecting them to services will cost millions of dollars.
Alaska’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management says erosion events are eligible for disaster funding this year.
Federal agriculture and housing and urban development grants are also available.
___
Information from: KYUK-AM, http://www.kyuk.org
The Associated Press
