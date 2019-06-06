2 left lanes of EB 401 closed at Trafalgar due to 4-truck pileup

The two left lanes of eastbound Highway 401 remain closed at Trafalgar after a pileup of four trucks that left one of them on fire.

The OPP say the pile-up was triggered as highway traffic began to slow after 1 p.m. on Thursday.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says it was the truck that first caused the crash that caught fire.

The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries and police also said their investigations have led them to believe he was at fault, and he will be charged with careless driving.

As for when the highway could fully reopen, police still anticipate it could be another hour or more.