Loading articles...

2 left lanes of EB 401 closed at Trafalgar due to 4-truck pileup

Diana Pereira, 680News and CityNews
Pile-up on eastbound highway 401 near Highway 407, June 6, 2019. Four vehicles involved, minor injuries. Photo credit: Kerry Schmidt/Twitter

The two left lanes of eastbound Highway 401 remain closed at Trafalgar after a pileup of four trucks that left one of them on fire.

The OPP say the pile-up was triggered as highway traffic began to slow after 1 p.m. on Thursday.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says it was the truck that first caused the crash that caught fire.

The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries and police also said their investigations have led them to believe he was at fault, and he will be charged with careless driving.

As for when the highway could fully reopen, police still anticipate it could be another hour or more.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.