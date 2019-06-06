Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
2 fires break out at problem-ridden St. James Town apartment complex
by News Staff
Posted Jun 6, 2019 11:10 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 6, 2019 at 11:39 pm EDT
A dumpster on fire at 260 Wellesley Street on June 6, 2019. Credit: Josh Henderson
Two separate fires broke out at a highrise at 260 Wellesley Street near Parliament Street on Thursday night.
Fire crews responded to multiple calls for a dumpster fire at the building around 9:50 p.m.
While fighting that fire they received reports of a fire inside the building with smoke between the fifth and 20th floors.
That blaze was determined to be a balcony fire on the 10th floor.
Both fires have been knocked down and investigators are working to determine if they are connected.
No evacuation was ordered and no injuries were reported.
Earlier this week a fire broke out at neighbouring 280 Wellesley and residents were forced to leave for several hours, sheltering in TTC shelter buses.
Residents of both buildings have been plagued with problems over
the past few months, with things falling apart and various problems persisting, forcing shut-downs and inspections.
