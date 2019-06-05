Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
US officials: Arctic thawing poses national security concern
by Eric Tucker, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 5, 2019 11:04 am EDT
From left, State Department Bureau of Intelligence and Research Office of Geography and Global Affairs Senior Analyst Dr Rod Schoonover, accompanied by Office of the Director of National Intelligence National Security Council Counselor Peter Kiemel, and Senior Naval Intelligence Manager for Russia and Eurasia Jeff Ringhausen, speaks at a House Intelligence Committee hearing on national security implications of climate change on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
WASHINGTON — Senior U.S. and military officials are warning Congress about the potential threat to national security from melting ice in the Arctic.
Officials from the Office of National Intelligence and the Pentagon say climate change will open the Arctic to more ship traffic and commercial activities by Russia and China and create potential sources of conflict.
Peter Kiemel, counsellor to the National Intelligence Council, says Russia and China are dramatically increasing their investment there.
Jeff Ringhausen, a Navy official, says that though Arctic shipping is likely to increase, it’ll still amount only to a small portion of overall global shipping.
He says the Russian government is “overly optimistic” regarding the increased shipping and investment in the Arctic.
The witnesses spoke at a hearing on climate change impacts on national security.