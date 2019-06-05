Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trial of German nursed accused of 100 deaths coming to close
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 5, 2019 4:29 am EDT
BERLIN — Defence closing arguments are getting underway in the case of a former nurse accused of killing 100 patients at two hospitals in northern Germany.
Prosecutors have already asked for life in prison for Niels Hoegel, 42, for the killings at a hospital in Oldenburg between 1999 and 2002 and another hospital in nearby Delmenhorst from 2003 to 2005.
During the seven-month trial in Oldenburg, Hoegel admitted to 43 of the killings, disputed five, and said he couldn’t remember the other 52.
Pleas aren’t entered in the German system but Hoegel expressed regret in a statement to the court.
Christian Marbach, a spokesman for the affected families whose grandfather was among the victims, told the dpa news agency Hoegel only confessed to what was already known.
A verdict is expected Thursday.
The Associated Press
