Texas couple stands by story after US cardinal pushes back
by Nicole Winfield, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 5, 2019 7:11 pm EDT
Laura Pontikes pauses as her husband George holds her hand after an interview in their apartment in Houston on April 13, 2019. From beginning to end, George Pontikes said, the church has failed them in its response to allegations of sexual misconduct. “They are doing exactly what the pope told them not to do: They are defending Frank Rossi,” he said. “They are not defending the victim.” The Galveston-Houston archdiocese acknowledged a sexual relationship between Monsignor Frank Rossi and parishioner Laura Pontikes, but asserted that it was consensual. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
VATICAN CITY — A Texas couple that accused top U.S. Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of mishandling a sexual misconduct case says his office is treating them the way the church treats other victims — by trying to discredit their story.
DiNardo’s Galveston-Houston diocese has said that it “categorically rejects” an Associated Press story about the case as biased and one-sided, and that the couple fabricated quotes and demanded a $10 million payout. George Pontikes, the leader of a construction firm, said he stands by his comments.
Laura Pontikes had accused DiNardo’s former deputy of manipulating her into a sexual relationship, even as he heard her confessions, gave counselling on their marriage to her husband and solicited hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations from the couple. Pontikes said the deputy took sexual and financial advantage of problems in her marriage and the business the couple share.