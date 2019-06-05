Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Sudanese protesters: Death toll in military crackdown at 60
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 5, 2019 2:19 am EDT
Sudanese pro-democracy protesters defy the country's military rulers, with thousands turning out for prayers marking a Muslim holiday and chanting slogans against the generals.;
KHARTOUM, Sudan — Organizers of the pro-democracy protests in Sudan say the death toll across the country since the violent dispersal of their sit-in in Khartoum earlier this week has increased to 60.
The previously reported death toll stood at 40.
The Sudan Doctors’ Committee says security forces killed at least 10 people on Wednesday in the capital, Khartoum, and its twin city of Omdurman.
That came after another 10 people were killed on Tuesday, including five in the White Nile state, three in Omdurman and two in Khartoum’s Bahri neighbourhood.
The doctors’ committee is the medical arm of the Sudanese Professionals Association, which has been spearheading protests against army rule.
On Monday, security forces broke up the protest camp outside military headquarters in Khartoum, posing a new challenge to the protest movement.
The Associated Press
