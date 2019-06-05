Loading articles...

Anticipation high as Raptors look to take series lead in NBA Finals

Last Updated Jun 5, 2019 at 9:12 pm EDT

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives around Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during first half basketball action in Game 1 of the NBA Finals in Toronto on Thursday, May 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Excited fans have filled Jurassic Park outside Scotiabank Arena to watch Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

The series is currently tied and, based on some injuries, many are thinking this game could be the Raptors’ best chance at stealing home court advantage back from Golden State.

The game is airing on Citytv and viewing parties are underway across the GTA with several cities hosting their own version of Jurassic Park.

Click here for a viewing party near you: Where to watch Raptors vs. Warriors NBA finals

