Anticipation high as Raptors look to take series lead in NBA Finals

Excited fans have filled Jurassic Park outside Scotiabank Arena to watch Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

The series is currently tied and, based on some injuries, many are thinking this game could be the Raptors’ best chance at stealing home court advantage back from Golden State.

The game is airing on Citytv and viewing parties are underway across the GTA with several cities hosting their own version of Jurassic Park.

