Quebec man faces sex-crime charges spanning four decades

MONTREAL — Quebec provincial police say a 65-year-old man faces sex-crime charges involving about 10 alleged victims over more than four decades.

Gilles Croze of St-Charles-Borromee was arrested Tuesday on 62 counts of sexual assault and simple assault.

The allegations involving women and children date between 1973 and 2019 in various Quebec towns as well as New Brunswick.

Police started a serial crimes investigation after receiving several complaints.

Police say there are about 10 alleged victims across the Lanaudiere region northeast of Montreal, Montreal’s south shore and Edmundston.

Spokesman Hugo Fournier says a police investigation took many months in part because Croze moved around a lot in recent years.

Provincial police are urging anyone with information to come forward, and say there might be more victims.

Croze was to appear in court in Joliette, Que., about 60 kilometres north of Montreal, on Wednesday.

The Canadian Press