Province tables legislation to cap public sector wages

The province of Ontario has tabled legislation to cap public sector wages at one per cent over the next three years.

Treasury Board President Peter Bethlenfalvy introduced the legislation titled Protecting a Sustainable Public Sector for Future Generations Wednesday at Queen’s Park.

In a pre-budget speech in April, Bethlenfalvy hinted that public sector wages were on the government’s radar.

“When we talk about controlling spending or managing expenditures, we must realize that a central component to this conversation is public sector compensation,” he said at the time.

“Let me be clear, our public sector workers have earned their generous compensation. I am amazed every day by their hard work, dedication, and diligence. But we must be honest about what we can reasonably afford while ensuring the sustainability of government programs and services.”

