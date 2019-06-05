Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Province tables legislation to cap public sector wages
by News Staff
Posted Jun 5, 2019 3:34 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 5, 2019 at 3:48 pm EDT
Ontario Premier Doug Ford gives remarks at a car dealership in Toronto, on Monday, April 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
The province of Ontario has tabled legislation to cap public sector wages at one per cent over the next three years.
Treasury Board President Peter Bethlenfalvy introduced the legislation titled Protecting a Sustainable Public Sector for Future Generations Wednesday at Queen’s Park.
In a pre-budget speech in April, Bethlenfalvy hinted that public sector wages were on the government’s radar.
“When we talk about controlling spending or managing expenditures, we must realize that a central component to this conversation is public sector compensation,” he said at the time.
“Let me be clear, our public sector workers have earned their generous compensation. I am amazed every day by their hard work, dedication, and diligence. But we must be honest about what we can reasonably afford while ensuring the sustainability of government programs and services.”