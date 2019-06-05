Police raid Australian public broadcaster over Afghan leak

SYDNEY, Australia — Australia’s Federal Police have raided the offices of the national public broadcaster in connection to a 2017 story based on leaked military documents that indicated the country’s military forces were being investigated for some of their actions in Afghanistan.

Police said they executed a search warrant Wednesday at the Sydney offices of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation based on a 2-year-old complaint by the then secretary of defence that the broadcaster published classified material.

Australian law forbids officials from disclosing secret information, and the police warrant was based on a law enacted in 1914.

ABC described the raid as a “serious development” relating to the freedom of the press. It was the second such raid against a media company in two days.

ABC is a client of The Associated Press.

The Associated Press