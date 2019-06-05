Ottawa's spring floods put last round of repairs to the test

OTTAWA — Pathways around Parliament Hill rebuilt to resist high water after flooding in 2017 didn’t all hold up the flood of 2019.

Water levels in Ottawa remain a metre above normal and crews working for the National Capital Commission are just beginning to assess the damage to infrastructure near the Ottawa River.

The body responsible for federal land in the capital spent $6 million on repairs after the last flood, keeping some popular tourist paths closed for many months for extensive reconstruction.

The commission’s Dominique Huras says artificial rock formations installed along the Ottawa River to protect against erosion after flooding two years ago seem to have held but new vegetation hadn’t had time to take root before the water rose again.

Huras says planners are interested to see what the damage is at different places along the river, to learn what worked and what didn’t.

She says the commission is learning it can no longer treat extreme events like flooding as “exceptional.”

The Canadian Press