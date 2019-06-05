Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Opioid maker agrees to pay $225M to settle federal probes
by Michael Balsamo And Alanna Durkin Richer, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 5, 2019 6:15 pm EDT
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department says opioid manufacturer Insys Therapeutics has agreed to pay $225 million to settle federal criminal and civil investigations.
The settlement announced Wednesday includes a five-year deferred prosecution agreement.
The Justice Department’s investigations stemmed from allegations that Insys had paid kickbacks and used other illegal marketing methods to try to sell a powerful fentanyl spray known as Subsys.
Five former Insys executives were convicted last month in federal court in Boston of scheming to bribe doctors across the country to prescribe Subsys.
Andrew Lelling, the U.S. attorney in Boston, said the company “engaged in prolonged, illegal conduct that prioritized its profits over the health of the thousands of patients who relied on it.”
Representatives for Insys Therapeutics did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
