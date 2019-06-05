Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario legislature to return from summer break after federal election
by News Staff
Posted Jun 5, 2019 7:58 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 5, 2019 at 8:05 pm EDT
An interior view of the Ontario Legislature on March 30, 2017. CITYNEWS/James Tumelty
When the Ontario legislature adjourns for the summer on Friday it will take a longer break than usual, the government said Wednesday.
The Ford government said MPPs will rise Thursday and not return until Oct. 28, after the federal election.
“As our elected officials spend time with their constituents, working directly with the people that elected them, the government will continue to promote Ontario as a premier destination that is open for business and open for jobs,” they said in a statement.
The statement adds “the government has moved at an unprecedented pace” with 18 bills passed and another two expected to pass by the end of the sitting Thursday.
The government was originally scheduled to return to Queen’s Park on Sept 6. A motion to delay their return will go before the legislature Thursday.
#BREAKING – The Ford government plans to adjourn the legislature until after the federal election. MPP’s will rise for the summer tomorrow and not return until October 28th. Government statement below. #ONpolipic.twitter.com/kUMEQ076kn