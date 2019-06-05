Ontario legislature to return from summer break after federal election

When the Ontario legislature adjourns for the summer on Friday it will take a longer break than usual, the government said Wednesday.

The Ford government said MPPs will rise Thursday and not return until Oct. 28, after the federal election.

“As our elected officials spend time with their constituents, working directly with the people that elected them, the government will continue to promote Ontario as a premier destination that is open for business and open for jobs,” they said in a statement.

The statement adds “the government has moved at an unprecedented pace” with 18 bills passed and another two expected to pass by the end of the sitting Thursday.

The government was originally scheduled to return to Queen’s Park on Sept 6. A motion to delay their return will go before the legislature Thursday.