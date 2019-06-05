New Jersey denies gas pipeline permits, but allows do-over

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. — New Jersey regulators have denied key permits for a hotly contested pipeline project that would carry natural gas from Pennsylvania to New York, but they’re allowing an Oklahoma company to try again.

The state Department of Environmental Protection rejected permits Wednesday night, including ones for waterfront development and wetlands work.

But it also allowed Williams Companies to adjust their plans for the nearly $1 billion Northeast Supply Enhancement project and re-apply.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Williams says the pipeline is necessary to ensure adequate heating and energy for the New York region.

Environmentalists oppose it, saying it will damage Raritan Bay by stirring up tons of contaminated particles now resting on the bottom and covered by sand.

Wayne Parry, The Associated Press