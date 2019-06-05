Mom says son, 6, assaulted for second time at Scarborough school, police investigating

Toronto police are investigating an alleged assault on a 6-year-old at a Scarborough school – the second time the boy has allegedly been assaulted at the same school in less than a year.

Police tell CityNews an investigation is underway after the boy’s mother claims her son was pinched hard enough to break the skin at Wexford Public School at Pharmacy and Lawrence avenues last Wednesday.

Since the investigation is still ongoing, police said they couldn’t provide any further details.

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) says the staff member, a Special Needs Assistant, has been placed on home assignment while the investigation takes place.

“Last week, we were informed of an incident involving a student,” said TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird. “The alleged incident took place in a classroom while the staff member, a Special Needs Assistant, was performing their duties. TDSB procedures require that the staff member be placed on home assignment while the investigation is ongoing.”

The boy’s mom alleges it’s the second time her son has been assaulted at the school.

The first alleged incident took place on November 16, 2018, when the boy was five-years-old. His mother says an employee at an after-school program picked her son up and slammed him to the ground.

Police confirm the boy suffered a broken collarbone and the employee, Afrina Ahmed, was charged with assault causing bodily harm.

“While the incident took place on school property, it happened after school hours and involved staff from a licensed child care operated by a third party at the school but was unrelated to the TDSB,” Bird told CityNews in an email.