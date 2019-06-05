Mitsubishi in talks with Bombardier regarding possible regional jet deal

MONTREAL — Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. says it is in talks regarding a possible transaction involving Bombardier Inc.’s regional jet business.

The comment by the Japanese company came after a media report that it was in advanced negotiations to acquire Bombardier’s CRJ program.

Mitsubishi cautioned that no decision has been made on any possible transaction.

Earlier this year, Bombardier chief executive Alain Bellemare said the continuation of its regional jet program hinged on whether the company could fill up the CRJ’s partly blank order book.

Once a cash cow for the Montreal-based company, the CRJ now loses money.

Bombardier sold a majority stake in its C Series commercial aircraft program last year to Europe’s Airbus SE, which rebranded it the Airbus A220.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BBD.B)

The Canadian Press