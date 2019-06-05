Get ready Toronto, spring is here… sort of

With just two weeks and two days until summer officially begins, it’s hard to believe spring is already 77 days old.

It’s been a cool and rainy May and with June off to a similar start, you’ve likely gotten your money’s worth from that new umbrella and rain boots.

Nearly 100 millimetres of rain fell last month and the average temperature was about five degrees cooler than normal.

But according to Environment Canada meteorologist Geoff Coulson, the weekend is looking up.

“We’re well below normal temperature-wise over the last few days, the good news at least is, we’re breaking out of that pattern, at least for a few days to end off the work week and head into the weekend,” Coulson said.

The next few days may finally be the time to break out the shorts, tanks tops and sandals, but don’t expect it to last, as the wet and chilly weather is expected to continue post-weekend.

“This persistent pattern that we’ve been experiencing for the last couple of months is going to continue at least through a good part of the month of June, and that does mean overall somewhat cooler and wetter than normal conditions,” Coulson said.

The good news is, your patio furniture is likely sparkling clean and ready to use, even if it’s only for a few days.

And while fans heading to Jurassic Park for tonight’s game may want to wear an extra layer and pack an umbrella, warmer weather is in sight for Game 4 on Friday.

Unfortunately, when the Raptors’ bring it back home for Game 5 on Monday, the rain returns.

“I was scrambling around to try to find a model somewhere that was indicating what I think a lot of people are hoping for, which is as we get close to the official start of summer that we’re going to get more summer-like conditions, but unfortunately we’re not really seeing it,” Coulson said.