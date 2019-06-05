Gay writer accuses YouTube of allowing homophobic harassment

A gay writer and host for the online news and culture website Vox.com is criticizing YouTube for deciding not to ban a conservative commentator who routinely uses the video platform to taunt him over his sexual orientation.

Vox’s Carlos Maza claims Steven Crowder, who hosts the YouTube talk show Louder With Crowder, has been harassing him for two years for being “gay and Latino.”

Maza tweeted a compilation of clips from Crowder’s show, where the conservative host mocks Maza in an effeminate voice, calls him a “little queer” and simulates oral sex.

Crowder has nearly 4 million YouTube subscribers.

I have spent two years getting targeted by racist and homophobic abuse from one of @YouTube‘s star creators. Today, YouTube decided that none of this violated their terms of service: pic.twitter.com/UReCcQ2Elj — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) June 4, 2019

Maza says Crowder’s taunts have made him a target of further harassment.

“Every time one (of his videos) gets posted, I wake up to a wall of homophobic/racist abuse on Instagram and Twitter,” he tweeted.

I’ve been called an anchor baby, a lispy queer, a Mexican, etc. These videos get millions of views on YouTube. Every time one gets posted, I wake up to a wall of homophobic/racist abuse on Instagram and Twitter. — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) May 31, 2019

Despite filing numerous complaints, Maza says YouTube, which is owned by Google, has refused to take action.

In a series of tweets, YouTube explained its decision, saying that while it found the language “hurtful,” Crowder’s views do not violate its policies.

(1/4) Thanks again for taking the time to share all of this information with us. We take allegations of harassment very seriously–we know this is important and impacts a lot of people. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) June 4, 2019

(2/4) Our teams spent the last few days conducting an in-depth review of the videos flagged to us, and while we found language that was clearly hurtful, the videos as posted don’t violate our policies. We’ve included more info below to explain this decision: — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) June 4, 2019

(3/4) As an open platform, it’s crucial for us to allow everyone–from creators to journalists to late-night TV hosts–to express their opinions w/in the scope of our policies. Opinions can be deeply offensive, but if they don’t violate our policies, they’ll remain on our site. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) June 4, 2019

(4/4) Even if a video remains on our site, it doesn’t mean we endorse/support that viewpoint. There are other aspects of the channel that we’re still evaluating– we’ll be in touch with any further updates. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) June 4, 2019

On Wednesday, YouTube announced a new hate speech policy. Effective immediately the company said it would be removing videos that promote white supremacist and neo-Nazi content.

Popular online platforms like YouTube, Facebook and Twitter have faced mounting pressure to crackdown on the spread of hate speech and extremism, but Maza called the new policy a “joke” and a “shiny prop” to distract reporters and advertisers.

YouTube’s new anti-supremacy policy is a joke, a shiny prop meant to distract reporters and advertisers from the reality, which is that @YouTube doesn’t actually enforce any of these documents. — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) June 5, 2019

With files from the Associated Press