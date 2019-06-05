GameStop, Pivotal Software fall; Campbell, Salesforce rise

Loading articles...

NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Salesforce.com Inc., up $7.63 to $158.44

The customer-management software developer blew away Wall Street’s first quarter profit forecasts and raised its outlook for the year.

Pivotal Software Inc., down $7.65 to $10.89

The cloud-computing company slashed its revenue forecast the year.

GameStop Corp., down $2.78 to $5.04

The video game retailer’s first quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts and it is eliminating its quarterly dividend.

Halliburton Co., down 77 cents to $21.19

Energy shares fell as the price of oil slumped after a report showing an unexpected jump in U.S. supplies.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc., up 2 cents to $18.54

The clothing and apparel retailer’s first quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Campbell Soup Co., up $3.82 to $41.93

The maker of canned soup, Pepperidge Farm cookies and V8 juice beat analysts’ first quarter profit forecasts.

Vera Bradley Inc., up 19 cents to $11.33

The handbag and accessories company beat Wall Street’s first quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Guidewire Software Inc., down $2.95 to $95.15

The insurance software company cut its revenue forecast for the year.

