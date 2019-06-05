Edmonton man appeals extradition to U.S. to face terrorism charges

EDMONTON — An Edmonton man is fighting his extradition to face terrorism charges in the United States.

Abdullahi Ahmed Abdullahi, who is 34, has been charged in the U.S. with conspiring to provide and providing material support to terrorists engaged in violent activities in Syria.

He was ordered extradited by Court of Queen’s Bench Justice John Little in May 2018.

Three judges with Alberta’s Court of Appeal heard his appeal Wednesday and reserved their decision.

Officials in the U.S. allege Abdullahi conspired with Douglas McCain, the first known American who died fighting for the Islamic State, and others in the U.S. and Canada.

Abdullahi, known as Phish or Fish, was indicted in California in March 2017 and arrested by Canadian authorities in September 2017.

The U.S. indictment alleges that Abdullahi conspired with McCain and others to provide personnel and money to people engaged in terrorist activities in Syria, including killing, kidnapping and maiming people.

It also alleges Abdullahi robbed an Edmonton jewelry store to finance the travel of McCain and others, then wired the money.

Abdullahi also faces an armed robbery charge in Canada.

The Canadian Press