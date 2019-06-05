Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
2020 hopeful Inslee: Build US foreign policy around climate
by Bill Barrow, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 5, 2019 7:36 am EDT
Democratic presidential candidate Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks during the 2019 California Democratic Party State Organizing Convention in San Francisco, Saturday, June 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Democratic presidential hopeful Jay Inslee is arguing the U.S. must shape its foreign policy around a commitment to combat the climate crisis.
The Washington governor is outlining his agenda Wednesday in a speech to the Council on Foreign Relations in New York.
Inslee tells The Associated Press he wants to use “all the tools in the international relations tool box” to compel other nations to reduce carbon pollution. That includes tariffs, other trade incentives and the leverage of international finance rules.
He repeats his call to keep the U.S. in the United Nations climate pact of 2015. President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Paris agreement.
Inslee also would have the U.S. join an international alliance that calls for phasing out coal plant pollution by 2030.