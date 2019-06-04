Warriors stare down injury woes ahead of Game 3 against Raptors

No Kevin Durant, no Kevon Looney and now Klay Thompson might not even suit up for the Warriors when Golden State hosts the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

Yet Steph Curry is still more than capable of winning games by himself and Raptors head coach Nick Nurse wants to remind everyone that Warrior Demarcus Cousins is pretty good too.

“He’s an all-star player, he’s got tons of talent, he’s a big body. I figure as the series goes on and he gets the timing back, he’ll keep playing better,” Nurse said.

Thompson is now questionable for Game 3 with a hamstring injury but he’s going to try everything to get on the court.

“You just gotta, as cliche as it is, dig deep and realize we have months to rest after this and recover. So for me it’s about doing everything I can up until tip-off tomorrow to be able to go because I hate missing games. I really do.”

The Raptors meanwhile are as healthy as you can be this time of year, and when Kawhi was asked to give his health as a percentage, he didn’t hesitate.

“One-hundred percent … There’s no excuses.”

He also praised Nurse’s coaching abilities but as usual it was all business from Kawhi as he and the rest of the Raptors get ready for a big Game 3 on Wednesday night.

The Raptors-Warriors game will be broadcast live on CityNews, followed by a 30-minute newscast.