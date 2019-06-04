Loading articles...

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending June 2, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Captain Marvel

2. The Upside

3. Isn’t It Romantic (2019)

4. The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot

5. Cold Pursuit

6. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

7. Aquaman (2018)

8. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

9. The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

10. The Mule (2018)

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot

2. On the Basis of Sex

3. Starfish

4. Never Look Away

5. The Standoff At Sparrow Creek

6. Stan & Ollie

7. Mid90s

8. Avengement

9. Dragged Across Concrete

10. The Panama Papers

__

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

By The Associated Press, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.