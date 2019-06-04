Loading articles...

Spiderman webbing Toronto streetcar wires

Diana Pereira, 680News and CityNews

Last Updated Jun 4, 2019 at 3:20 pm EDT

Spiderman webbing the street at Queen and Spadina, June 4, 2019. TORONTO POLICE/Twitter

Spiderman does whatever a Spider can.

Unless the Toronto police calls him out on Twitter.

Apparently Spiderman has been webbing items such as lightpoles — but this time he’s webbed streetcar wires at Spadina Avenue and Queen Street.

The police tweeted about it on Tuesday afternoon, calling it a hazard.

The comments on Twitter, naturally, are light-hearted, with one person tweeting “Spiderman is not a hazard, he’s a hero.”

