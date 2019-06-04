Remembering when Prince wrote that song for you

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
FILE - In this March 29, 2019, file photo, singer Susanna Hoffs of the Bangles poses in the press room at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York. In an interview with The Associated Press, Hoffs recalls the huge impact of "Manic Monday," written by Prince, on the career of the Bangles when the song became a worldwide hit in 1986. Prince's demo version of the song appears on his posthumous album, "Originals," due out this month. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
NEW YORK — Susanna Hoffs knows how much “Manic Monday,” written by Prince, impacted the career of the Bangles when the song became a worldwide hit in 1986. So when Hoffs thinks about how she didn’t get a chance to thank Prince years later for the gift he gave her band, she feels emotional.
Tearing up during a phone interview with The Associated Press, she says, “As an adult I wanted to thank him and I just didn’t get around to it.”
Prince wrote the song under the moniker “Christopher” and his demo version appears on his posthumous album, “Originals.” Other demo versions of tracks he’s penned for singers appear on the 15-track album, available on Tidal starting Friday.